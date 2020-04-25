Kelly Osbourne reunited with her brother Jack after she tested negative for coronavirus.

The 35-year-old star was thrilled when she found out she could reunite with her family again after possibly being exposed to the coronavirus, but the test came out negative.

Taking to Instagram to share a video of the moment, she said: ''Omg omg omg I got tested and I am negative for covid and I finally got to hug my brother .... sadly I was exposed and was showing symptoms ... due to my brother having MS and my father having Parkinson's I was told to be tested. (sic)''

Kelly was thrilled to be given the all clear and previously revealed how she managed to see her parents last month, but only from a distance to keep up with social distancing.

Taking to Instagram around a month ago, she wrote: ''Today was the first time I got to see my parents in almost 3 weeks!!! Even though i did not get to hug them ... at this point I will take what I can get. They are doing well and are save and sound for now.

''Thank you so much for your continued well wishes love and support. We will get through this together. I love you all stay safe. (sic)''

Kelly previously heaped praise on the NHS staff and health heroes across the world, as she donated sparkly masks to the Covid Unit at Bournemouth Hospital, England.

She wrote: ''Happy #MaskedMonday EVERYONE!!!! I'm so happy to inform you that the masks I had made by @perrymeekcostumedesign for @lenniemummabearnhs and her team in the #CovidUnit made it all the way to them in #Bournemouth ... I can't tell you all enough just how much this warms my heart. I'm so happy that I could add a touch of sparkle to these heroes fighting to save our lives on the front lines. (sic)''