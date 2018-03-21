Kelly Clarkson digs deep for the themes in her latest video 'I Don't Think About You', taken from her album 'Meaning Of Life'. It explores her troubled childhood, her trials and tribulations of her teenage years as well as her professional struggles in the early days of her career.
Taken from her eighth studio album 'Meaning of Life' which was released in October 2017 and reached number 2 in the US charts, the song was produced by the duo The Monarch and co-written by Harloe and Vanderbilt pianist Michael Pollack.
While it may seem like Kelly Clarkson is opening up about her own past relationships, the song is actually inspired by Harloe's love life. Though, the video suggests the song is aimed towards her past professional relationship with RCA Records.
''I Don't Think About You' is the moment you realize something has no power over you anymore', Kelly said of the song. 'We all have people and/or situations in life that mold us and sometimes those situations can feel like they're about to break us, but this song is about that morning you wake up and you don't even think about it anymore. It holds no power, no weight in your world, and consumes your thoughts no longer.'
The album also features the singles 'Love So Soft' and 'Move You'.
