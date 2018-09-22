Kelly Clarkson Pictures

Kelly Clarkson has been photographed all over the place, often while exiting a car and going to attend a musical event or award ceremony. She has also been seen arriving at various television talk shows, and sometimes while performing onstage. On other occasions, Clarkson has been photographed by the paparazzi while going from place to place or meeting with fans.
Kelly Clarkson - Capital FM Summertime Ball - Arrivals at Wembley Stadium - London, United Kingdom - Saturday 6th June...
Kelly Clarkson - Kelly Clarkson performs during the People Like Us Fair Trade concert at Highline Ballroom - New York,...