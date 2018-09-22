Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Kelly Clarkson Pictures

2018 iHeart Radio Music Festival - Arrivals - Paradise Nevada United States - Saturday 22nd September 2018

Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson

2018 Billboard Music Awards - Las Vegas Nevada United States - Sunday 20th May 2018

Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson

47th CMA Awards Show - Nashville Tennessee United States - Thursday 7th November 2013

Kelly Clarkson

Celebrities at BBC Radio 1 - London United Kingdom - Tuesday 17th February 2015

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson arrives at Global House - London United Kingdom - Thursday 19th February 2015

iHeartRadio Summer Pool Party Concert - Las Vegas Nevada United States - Sunday 31st May 2015

Celebrities at BBC Radio 1 - London United Kingdom - Thursday 4th June 2015

Capital FM Summertime Ball - Arrivals - London United Kingdom - Saturday 6th June 2015

Capital FM Summertime Ball - London United Kingdom - Saturday 6th June 2015

Kelly Clarkson arriving the BBC Radio 1 studios - London United Kingdom - Thursday 4th June 2015

Celebrities at the BBC Radio 1 studios - London United Kingdom - Thursday 4th June 2015

Celebrities at BBC Radio 1 - London United Kingdom - Thursday 4th June 2015

Kelly Clarkson poses for fans selfies at The Grove - Los Angeles California United States - Wednesday 1st April 2015

Kelly Clarkson seen arriving at capital fm this morning - London United Kingdom - Thursday 19th February 2015

Kelly Clarkson arrives at Global House - London United Kingdom - Thursday 19th February 2015

Kelly Clarkson has been photographed all over the place, often while exiting a car and going to attend a musical event or award ceremony. She has also been seen arriving at various television talk shows, and sometimes while performing onstage. On other occasions, Clarkson has been photographed by the paparazzi while going from place to place or meeting with fans. 

Kelly Clarkson

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.