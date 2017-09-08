Although she was the first ever winner of ‘American Idol’ over a decade ago, Kelly Clarkson has revealed why she chose to become a coach on ‘The Voice’ rather than opt to be on the judging panel of the show that made her famous.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Clarkson revealed that her family life schedule was more in keeping with the filming demands of ‘The Voice’ than ‘American Idol’, with her husband Brandon Blackstock representing Blake Shelton, who is also a coach on ‘The Voice’.

“We're used to the 'Voice' schedule, we already have to work around it because of our family,” the 35 year old singer revealed. “We have four children — that can be very taxing with a schedule. It was just a no-brainer for me with 'The Voice' because of that alone.”

Kelly Clarkson revealed why she chose 'The Voice' over 'American Idol'

Clarkson said that she was approached by ABC just a few days after they announced earlier this summer that they were reviving ‘American Idol’, one year after its supposed farewell season on Fox.

However, she had apparently committed to NBC’s ‘The Voice’ at around the same time, so the producers were unable to sign her up, despite reports that she was about to do so.

More: Kelly Clarkson claps back at body-shaming Twitter troll

“I was kind of bummed too when (‘American Idol’) came to me,” the ‘My Life Would Suck Without You’ singer said. “I hope it's super successful.”

ABC has apparently been struggling to attract people to sit on the ‘American Idol’ judging panel ahead of its return to television screens, with only Katy Perry currently committed to doing it, and that reportedly took a $25 million payday to entice her. Ryan Seacrest is confirmed as returning to host the show, however.

For Clarkson, however, the return of the show that catapulted her to stardom has come rather quickly. “It's a little too soon, because I was pregnant with my son when it ended, and he's only one!”

More: Kelly Clarkson reveals cancer scare on the night of her successful 2006 Grammys evening