It seems what goes around really does come around as Kelly Clarkson looks set to appear as a judge on the very show that kick-started her career - American Idol. The defunct show - which ended its 15-season run on Fox in 2016 - looks set to be revitalised with a new judging line-up including former winner of the show, Clarkson.

Kelly Clarkson kick-started her career as the first winner of American Idol in 2002

It has recently been announced that the show will reappear on screens for the 2017/18 season on ABC.

Kelly Clarkson, 35, was the first ever winner of the show in 2002 and has since had a staggering 100 number ones enter the Billboard charts and has sold over 25 million albums and 36 million singles worldwide.

American Idol, which was created by British producer, Simon Fuller, has also helped to launch the careers of other stars including Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson, and Fantasia Barrino.

According to gossip website TMZ, ABC has expressed "serious interest" in signing Kelly as a judge and it has been reported the Because of You is also very interested in the role.

In a change from the original show, auditions will be based at Walt Disney World, putting an end to the panel having to travel from city to city.

The decision to base the auditions in one location will no doubt be a big draw for Kelly, who is a mother to two-year-old daughter River Rose, and son Remington Alexander, who celebrated his first birthday last month.

Kelly, if she lands the role, will follow in the footsteps of former judges such as Mariah Carey, Paula Abdul, Nicki Minaj and Simon Cowell. During its final season, Harry Connick Jr., Keith Urban, and Jennifer Lopez served as judges, and Trent Harmon was crowned the winner.