Kelly Clarkson has joked her kids are ''depressing little toddlers''.

The 37-year-old star has children River, five and Remington, four, with her husband Brandon Blackstock and Kelly quipped that she thinks her kids are strange because their favourite song from her new movie 'Trolls World Tour' is her track 'Born To Die'.

Speaking to Brooke Reese on Apple Music, Kelly said: ''We've watched it a few times now, they're in love with--which is so messed up--but they're in love with that song I sing, 'Born To Die.' I'm like, 'What?' And then the second choice is 'Just Sing.' And I'm like, 'How is that not your first choice, you depressing little toddlers?' But anyway, they love it.''

Meanwhile, Kelly also opened up about 'Since U Been Gone', which is the number one song in her top tracks on Apple Music but admitted she does not have fond memories of working on the single.

She explained: ''I have the very different feeling about... I love what the song does for people, I love that it was very different in demo form sent to me. Behind the scenes, it was not so fun to record because of situations I won't talk about, because I won't sell people out.

''But I will say, my favourite memory, if I'm being more positive about it, was the fact that I got to show up to a video shoot and completely trash an apartment, and that was my job. That video was possibly one of my favourite videos ever to make, because literally I just got to just have rage, and just break stuff all day long. So although it has a lot of backstory for me personally, that's not my favourite. I do love that... I'm still able to be on stage though I can compartmentalise that emotion, and focus on the fun part of it, because it's fun, the audience loves the song, they connect to it. And whatever, it's fine, I would have rather... If I had to repeat it again, I would rather go through all that c**p to get the end product of really connecting with a bunch of fans, and people that might not have been Kelly Clarkson fans before.''

