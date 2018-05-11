Kelly Clarkson has revealed that she’ll be back as a coach on the upcoming 15th season of ‘The Voice’, with none other than the returning Jennifer Hudson in tow as well.

With an official announcement on Twitter on Thursday evening (May 10th), ‘The Voice’ revealed that the 15th season, due to start in the fall of 2018, will feature twice the ‘American Idol’ power than the current 14th series, with ex-contestant Hudson lining up as a coach with pop star Clarkson.

“Guess who's coming back to ‘The Voice’: Me! With my girl, Kelly!” Hudson exclaimed in a brief clip, filmed in what appeared to be a dressing room. “You'll see us together, this fall.”

Kelly Clarkson will return for s15 of 'The Voice'

Hudson was originally a coach on ‘The Voice’ back in its 13th season last year, but left along with Miley Cyrus in order to make way for the return of Alicia Keys, as well as Clarkson’s own debut. They’ll both be alongside the returning Adam Levine (of Maroon 5) and country star Blake Shelton.

The pair, long-standing friends, took over each other’s Twitter accounts to communicate the news to their fans.

36 year old Kelly Clarkson won the inaugural season of ‘American Idol’ way back in 2002, and has since achieved global fame over the course of eight studio albums, the most recent of which was 2017’s Meaning of Life.

Hudson will also be returning after a season away

Hudson, also 36, is also an alumnus of ‘American Idol’. She had to wait a little longer for her fame, however, coming to prominence in 2006’s film Dreamgirls after finishing seventh in the 2004 edition of the singing competition.

The 14th season of ‘American Idol’ is approaching the semi-finals stage, and is broadcast on NBC on Monday evenings.

