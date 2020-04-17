Kelly Clarkson has released her new single, 'I Dare You', in six different languages.

The 37-year-old star dropped the track on Thursday (16.04.20), and has admitted she listens to the different language versions more than the English version of the song, but confessed recording the tune was ''an incredibly hard process''.

Speaking in a video shared on her Instagram account, she wrote: ''The song is about love and all its forms in the face of adversity.

''Choosing to love instead of fear. I'm proud that the singers from all over the world sang with me on this track.

''I love all the different languages and actually listen to those more than the English version.

''But we're singing in their native languages.''

Kelly collaborated with five different singers: Blas Cantó on the Spanish version, 'Te Reto A Amar' ('I Challenge You To Love'); Zaz on the French version, 'Appelle Ton Amour' ('Call Your Love'); Faouzia for the Arabic version ('I Challenge You'); Glasperlenspiel on the German version 'Trau Dich' ('Dare You'); and Maya Buskila for the Hebrew version ('Come Let's See').

She wrote: ''Recording my new single was an incredibly hard and humbling process.''

The 'Beautiful Disaster' hitmaker admitted it has been a ''dream come true'' to share the project with her fans.

She added: ''I dare each and every one of you to choose love...and to go listen to my multilingual project! What a dream come true to be able to share this with you. #idareyou is OUT NOW! (sic)''