Kelly Brook has been a number of things over her long career: model, girl about town, the girlfriend of a number of famous men and an actress. Sadly, the latter has not always been met with success so it may come as a surprise to a few that the star has said she would jump at the chance to be the first female Doctor Who.

Is Kelly Brook hiding acting secrets good enough to become the next Doctor Who?

The former Page 3 girl told Lorraine during an early morning interview that she would describe herself as an "out of work actress".

When Lorraine asked the 37-year-old about being in the running, she said: "Well, I’m an out-of-work actress!

"I’m happy to come for an audition so feel free to call my agent!"

MORE: Kelly Brook Is Reportedly Engaged For A Fourth Time

She added: "I love Peter Capaldi, I have worked with him in the past but he’s not there anymore..."

Capaldi, 58, has been the 12th Doctor since 2013 but recently announced he would be quitting in the role at the end of series 10.

Speculation has since been rife about who will replace him.

MORE: Kelly Brook To Star In Baywatch Movie?

While Capaldi’s C.V prior to the role of the Doctor was quite illustrious - including comedy The Thick Of It and spin-off film, In The Loop - Brook’s is somewhat less so.

The model has previously flexed her acting muscles 2004’s School of Seduction and 2010’s Piranha 3D.