Keith Urban's days in self-isolation with his family have been very ''vibrant''.
The 'Blue Ain't Your Colour' hitmaker is currently at home with his wife Nicole Kidman and their two children - Sunday, 11, and Faith, nine - amidst the coronavirus pandemic, which he is definitely enjoying but insist it is ''early days'' as of yet.
He said: ''It's early days, still, in a lot of ways, but it's been a very vibrant house. We've been playing games and there's a lot of music around the piano, dancing, and getting out in our backyard.''
And the 52-year-old country singer feels ''lucky'' to be able to perform his music still, even if it is over livestreams.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he added: ''Country music is many things to many people, but the one thing I've always felt it is is community ... Music is the great connector, so I've been elated to see so many at-home concerts. Everybody's getting incredibly creative with how they can express and create and connect with everybody ... I love that we get to do livestream concerts online and that there's a way to do it. That there's a way to not only stay connected with everybody, but to keep being creative. Because that's what we do, we create. And if we can't do it on stage, in front of a live audience, we'll figure out how to do it in our bedrooms or out garages or attics ... and keeping coming up with ways to connect.''
