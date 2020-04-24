Keith Urban has released new song 'Polaroid'.

The country pop legend recruited the biggest songwriters in the music industry, Sam Fischer (Demi Lovato, Jessie J), Steph Jones (P!nk, Selena Gomez), Geoff Warburton (5 Seconds of Summer, Shawn Mendes), Griffen Palmer and Mark Trussell, for the fun uplifting number.

He opens the track with the lyric: ''Sometimes I forget who we were back then.''

The 52-year-old star's latest track follows February's 'God Whispered Your Name', on which he also gets retrospective.

He sings: ''Each day, I knew I needed change/But there was no way, no way.''

Keith recently opened up about what fans can expect from his follow-up to 2018's 'Graffiti U' and teased it will consist of a ''broad mix of genres and styles''.

He said: ''Just whatever that mix is that I do of things.

''I don't really think of it in terms of ... I couldn't really label that.

''It's a broad mix of songs, genres, styles. There's guitar stuff in there. There's lots of everything in there. A bit of everything.''

Meanwhile, Nicole Kidman's husband's UK tour has been rescheduled for September and October 2021.

The 'Somebody Like You' singer was set to hit the road this spring, but he's been forced to push the dates back until autumn next year, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, Keith played his first shows on British soil in more than a decade, including show-stopping performances at London's The O2 and O2 Kentish Town Forum.

Check out the music video for 'Polaroid' when it launches at 3pm (BST) on YouTube.