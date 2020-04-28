Keith Urban thinks he ''married up'' when he tied the knot with Nicole Kidman.

The 52-year-old musician believes his wife Nicole is out of his league, and says he ''definitely married up'' when they wed in 2006.

Keith gushed over his spouse as he explained she has taught him to be ''more fearless'' when it comes to his art, because she isn't afraid of taking career risks.

Speaking during an interview on Apple Music, he said: ''What I've learned from her is to be more fearless in artistry and go for the curious place that you want to go to as an artist. Don't question it.

''Her whole thing is like, 'I'm interested in that. I'm going to go over there.' It's not like, 'Oh, can I do it? Should I do it?' None of that ever comes into it. She just goes towards something and I'm like, 'Can you do that?' She goes, 'I don't know, but I'm interested in that.' That fearlessness, and it's actually not even fearlessness. Fear doesn't come into it. It's only curiosity. It's pure curiosity. She just goes without questioning it.

''[She] had a big impact on my music in the last five, six years, particularly. Oh yeah. Yeah. I definitely married up.''

The 'Blue Ain't Your Color' hitmaker also commented on Nicole's music taste, as he said she doesn't stick to a certain genre.

He added: ''She's got great taste in music because it has no ... It's always visceral/ It's just like, 'I don't know who the artist is. I don't know what genre it is. I don't know. I just love this song.' Boom. That's all that matters to her.''

Meanwhile, Keith previously claimed Nicole, also 52, has ''no interest'' in music, which he said he was ''very grateful'' for.

He said: ''I've been trying hard to tap into the innocent, playful creativity that my wife is very good at. Her thing is to just do it, do it, do it. Then have a look at it all. She's built to be absolutely, purely self-expressive without any awareness of it. I have definitely tried to glean some of that. We are both very grateful that we create in different fields. I have no interest in acting and she has none in music.''