Keith Urban is trying to stay as ''creative'' as possible during lockdown.

The 'Blue Ain't Your Colour' singer is quarantining at home with wife Nicole Kidman and their daughters Sunday, 11, and Faith, eight, and is doing what he can to prevent himself from going ''crazy''.

He said: ''I guess no matter what you do or where you are, somehow we've got to keep staying as creative as we possibly can - so a guy like me doesn't go crazy.''

The 52-year-old singer is thankful his household are all ''healthy'' but admitted usual greetings between friends have taken on added ''gravitas'' in the current climate.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Someone the other day called me and they said, 'How are you doing?' and I'm like, 'Could we start with an easier question?' That used to be just an innocuous greeting and now it's got so much gravitas.

''We're all good, the family's good.

''Everyone's healthy and staying active.''

And Keith has particularly enjoyed having extra family time.

He said: ''[We've had] lots and lots of family time, and I've actually been really enjoying that, honestly. [We are] just being creative as a family with how we use our time and help other people in any ways we can do, even if it is something like an at-home concert.

''It's our little bit to try and help out.''

The 'Polaroid' is also using the time at home to work on new music, honing the tracks he'd been setting down in the studio before the measures were imposed.

He said: ''Luckily I had a lot of songs recorded, so I could just keep moving on with that in my studio downstairs, doing some vocals, guitar, stuff like that.''