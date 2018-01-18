He's set to drop his newest record later this year.
Keith Urban is currently working on his forthcoming tenth studio album 'Graffiti U' and to celebrate that, he's embarking on a tour of North America beginning this summer. It includes no less than 58 shows across six months featuring support from fellow country star Kelsea Ballerini.
Keith Urban at the American Music Awards
Set to commence on June 15th 2018 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, Missouri, the Graffiti U World Tour will also bring him to cities the likes of Toronto, Salt Lake City, Philadelphia, Chicago, Cincinnati, Ottawa, Phoenix, Brooklyn, Dallas and New Orleans to name but a few.
The tour was announced at a free surprise show at Nashville's Exit/In yesterday (January 17th 2018), where he played one of his first ever gigs, though if you missed that he will be performing at the Bridgestone Arena on August 24th.
While he is revealing little about the content of his new album ahead of the tour, he has been speaking about the reasoning behind the title.
'I was toying with the letter 'U'', he told Rolling Stone. 'Obviously it's the first letter of my last name, but I liked that when you say it, it's also the word 'You.' For me, that's the listener, that's the audience.'
'The sound of words is a big thing to me - 'Ripcord' was like that, 'Fuse' was like that', he continued. 'Fuse and Ripcord denoted a certain kind of energy in the word to me. 'Graffiti' to me felt very uninhibited, artistic, liberated expression. 'Graffiti' to me is a blank canvas and pure artistic expression upon that.'
It's not yet known if his new #MeToo inspired track 'Female' - written by Shane McAnally, Nicolle Galyon and Ross Copperman - will appear on the album, especially given the mixed reactions it got upon release in November.
'Even though I didn't write it, it spoke to me the first time I heard it', said Keith. 'I went in and cut it with that 'want' for it to be out. Once it does whatever it does past that, I have no control over, and I just let it go. And I'm back into making my record. I've said what I wanted to say and I'm now back into making the album.'
Tour dates:
June 15 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 16 - Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortage Music Center
June 22 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
June 23 - Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
June 27 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
June 29 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
June 30 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
July 5 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion
July 6 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion
July 8 - Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC
July 13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
July 14 - Denver, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
July 15 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
July 20 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 21 - Lake Tahoe, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
July 22 - Lake Tahoe, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
July 27 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 28 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 29 - Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre
Aug. 3 - Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 4 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 5 - Bangor, ME @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
Aug. 10 - Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Aug. 11 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 12 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Aug. 15 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
Aug. 17 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
Aug. 18 - Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 19 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 24 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 25 - Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
Aug. 26 - Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Sept. 7 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Sept. 8 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Sept. 14 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
Sept. 15 - London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
Sept. 19 - Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
Sept. 21 - Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
Sept. 22 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
Sept. 23 - Calgary, AB @ ScotiaBank Saddledome
Sept. 25 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Sept. 27 - Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena
Sept. 28 - Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena
Sept. 29 - Missoula, MT @ Adams Center
Oct. 4 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Oct. 5 - Laughlin, NV @ Laughlin Event Center
Oct. 12 - Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center
Oct. 13 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
Oct. 14 - Grand Forks, ND @ Ralph Engelstad Arena
Oct. 18 - Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center
Oct. 19 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
Oct. 20 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
Oct. 24 - Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre
Oct. 25 - Hershey, PA @ Giant Center
Oct. 27 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Oct. 28 - Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
Nov. 1 - Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena
Nov. 2 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
Nov. 3 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
