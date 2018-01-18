Keith Urban is currently working on his forthcoming tenth studio album 'Graffiti U' and to celebrate that, he's embarking on a tour of North America beginning this summer. It includes no less than 58 shows across six months featuring support from fellow country star Kelsea Ballerini.

Keith Urban at the American Music Awards

Set to commence on June 15th 2018 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, Missouri, the Graffiti U World Tour will also bring him to cities the likes of Toronto, Salt Lake City, Philadelphia, Chicago, Cincinnati, Ottawa, Phoenix, Brooklyn, Dallas and New Orleans to name but a few.

The tour was announced at a free surprise show at Nashville's Exit/In yesterday (January 17th 2018), where he played one of his first ever gigs, though if you missed that he will be performing at the Bridgestone Arena on August 24th.

While he is revealing little about the content of his new album ahead of the tour, he has been speaking about the reasoning behind the title.

'I was toying with the letter 'U'', he told Rolling Stone. 'Obviously it's the first letter of my last name, but I liked that when you say it, it's also the word 'You.' For me, that's the listener, that's the audience.'

'The sound of words is a big thing to me - 'Ripcord' was like that, 'Fuse' was like that', he continued. 'Fuse and Ripcord denoted a certain kind of energy in the word to me. 'Graffiti' to me felt very uninhibited, artistic, liberated expression. 'Graffiti' to me is a blank canvas and pure artistic expression upon that.'

It's not yet known if his new #MeToo inspired track 'Female' - written by Shane McAnally, Nicolle Galyon and Ross Copperman - will appear on the album, especially given the mixed reactions it got upon release in November.

'Even though I didn't write it, it spoke to me the first time I heard it', said Keith. 'I went in and cut it with that 'want' for it to be out. Once it does whatever it does past that, I have no control over, and I just let it go. And I'm back into making my record. I've said what I wanted to say and I'm now back into making the album.'

Tour dates:

June 15 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 16 - Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortage Music Center

June 22 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 23 - Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

June 27 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

June 29 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

June 30 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 5 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion

July 6 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion

July 8 - Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

July 13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

July 14 - Denver, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

July 15 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

July 20 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 21 - Lake Tahoe, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

July 22 - Lake Tahoe, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

July 27 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 28 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 29 - Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre

Aug. 3 - Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 4 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 5 - Bangor, ME @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

Aug. 10 - Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 11 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 12 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Aug. 15 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

Aug. 17 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

Aug. 18 - Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 19 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 24 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 25 - Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

Aug. 26 - Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Sept. 7 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Sept. 8 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Sept. 14 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

Sept. 15 - London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

Sept. 19 - Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

Sept. 21 - Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

Sept. 22 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Sept. 23 - Calgary, AB @ ScotiaBank Saddledome

Sept. 25 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Sept. 27 - Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena

Sept. 28 - Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena

Sept. 29 - Missoula, MT @ Adams Center

Oct. 4 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 5 - Laughlin, NV @ Laughlin Event Center

Oct. 12 - Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

Oct. 13 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

Oct. 14 - Grand Forks, ND @ Ralph Engelstad Arena

Oct. 18 - Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

Oct. 19 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Oct. 20 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

Oct. 24 - Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre

Oct. 25 - Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

Oct. 27 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Oct. 28 - Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

Nov. 1 - Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

Nov. 2 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Nov. 3 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center