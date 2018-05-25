Keith Richards Pictures

Keith Richards arrives at The Rolling Stones Exhibitionism opening night held at Industria Superstudio, New York City, United States -...
Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones performing on the first day of the second weekend of Desert Trip Festival -...
Keith Richards and the other members of The Rolling Stones seen performing at Desert Trip festival at Coachella Valley -...
Keith Richards , Patti Hansen - GQ Men of the Year Awards 2015 at the Royal Opera House - Arrivals...
Keith Richards and The Rolling Stones - The 2013 Glastonbury Festival - Day 2 - Performances - Glastonbury, United Kingdom...
Keith Richards - Keith Richards leaving Le Petite Maison - London, United Kingdom - Tuesday 26th February 2013
Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood - The 2013 Glastonbury Festival - Day 1 - Performances - The Rolling Stones -...