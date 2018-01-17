Knightley says she picks historical dramas over present-day movies because "female characters nearly always get raped".
Keira Knightley has spoken out against what she regards as a trend of violence towards women in modern cinema, telling an interviewer that she usually opts for historical dramas over contemporary pieces because female characters “nearly always get raped” in the latter.
The 32 year old actress was speaking to Variety in a new interview about her preference for starring in films set in the past over modern-set productions, and said it’s because of the way that women are sometimes portrayed.
“I don’t really do films set in the modern day because the female characters nearly always get raped,” Knightley revealed. “I always find something distasteful in the way women are portrayed, whereas I’ve always found very inspiring characters offered to me in historical pieces.”
Keira Knightley has criticised the portrayal of women in modern cinema
However, the Atonement and Anna Karenina star did follow that with an observation that, in her view, things have started to improve in films and TV series on streaming services, and that she hopes that this trend will positively influence female roles in cinema in the years to come.
More: Film directors defend Keira Knightley from ‘Begin Again’ director’s criticisms [archive]
“There’s been some improvement. I’m suddenly being sent scripts with present-day women who aren’t raped in the first five pages and aren’t simply there to be the loving girlfriend or wife,” she added, arguing that the more women there are behind the scenes will help improved things. “When there are female writers and directors and producers, the parts for women are better, and so the way that society views women through drama is much better and much more well-rounded.”
Knightley also expressed her support for the burgeoning #MeToo campaign, saying she has long been “aware of the culture of silencing women and the culture of bullying them, and I knew that men in the industry were allowed to behave in very different ways than women.”
Furthermore, she said that the problem goes well beyond the movie industry. “I was sitting with friends who weren’t in the industry, and there wasn’t one of us who hadn’t been assaulted at some point. We’d never had that conversation before. That was an eye-opener.”
More: Jason Momoa apologises for rape joke in re-surfaced clip
Subtitled Salazar's Revenge in the UK, this fifth film in the long-running series never quite...
Dramas exploring the nature of death and the true meaning of life are always in...
Love, time and death connect every single human being on earth, we long for love,...
With visually stunning imagery and a solid A-list cast, this film just about transcends its...
When two different climbing parties set out on the expedition of their lives, they knew...
Some people get a once in a lifetime chance to make history. Some people, unfortunately...
A biopic that plays out like a cerebral thriller, this film traces the life of...
Keira Knightley continues to open up as an actress with this sparky comedy. As in...
It's World War II and things are looking bleak as the allies struggle to decipher...
Alan Turing is a mathematician whose genius leads him to be enlisted in a major...
Megan (Keira Knightley) is 28-years-old and she still hasn't got any sort of long term...
Fans of the Oscar-winning 2006 Irish film Once (and its more recent stage-musical adaptation) may...
Gretta is a young singer-songwriter who takes to New York with her musician boyfriend Dave...
Dan Mulligan is a former record executive who has just been spectacularly dismissed by the...