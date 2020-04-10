Keira Knightley feels that it was appropriate that she played a protestor in 'Misbehaviour'.
The 35-year-old actress stars alongside Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Jessie Buckley as she plays the role of Sally Alexander in the flick - which is receiving an early digital release due to the coronavirus pandemic - and the film tells the story of how the Women's Liberation movement interrupted the 1970 Miss World Competition.
Speaking to the Daily Mail newspaper's Baz Bamigboye column, Keira explained: ''The film's told from the viewpoint of Bob Hope, who was the master of ceremony; the contestants, and the women's libbers - and I'm one of the libbers.
''Yes, I'm a protester. Because I couldn't have said anything bad about Cinderella and then been a beauty queen, could I?''
The 'Love Actually' star was referring to her decision to ban her daughter Edie, four, from watching 'Cinderella' because the main character relies on Prince Charming to rescue her.
She said: '''Cinderella', banned because she waits around for a rich guy to rescue her. Don't. Rescue yourself, obviously. And this is the one that I'm quite annoyed about because I really like the film.''
Knightley has subsequently lifted the ban, but is determined for her daughter to have a progressive upbringing.
She remarked: ''I've taught her to question everything.''
The actress is also set to star in an untitled Christmas-themed dark romance, which is described as 'Love Actually' with a killer sting.
The movie's producer Matthew Vaughn praise Knightley for helping the movie to finish shooting before the coronavirus-enforced shutdown.
He said: ''We finished by the skin of our teeth - because of her.
''Keira's exceptional in the film and she was exceptional behind the scenes as well. She really led from the front.''
