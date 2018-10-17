The English star revealed that her three year old daughter isn't allowed to watch some Disney movies because of their portrayal of female characters.
Although she’s currently doing the rounds in promoting new Disney film The Nutcracker, Keira Knightley has revealed that she’s “banned” her three year old daughter from watching certain Disney movies because they lack feminist values.
Speaking on the Wednesday morning edition of ‘Ellen’, 33 year old Knightley told host Ellen DeGeneres that some of the Disney princess movies are out of bounds for three year old Edie, whom she shares with husband James Righton. Particularly failing her tests are Cinderella and The Little Mermaid, because the star believes they aren’t independent women.
Knightley told the talk show host: “She’s banned from watching Cinderella, as the film is about waiting around for a rich guy to rescue her – no, rescue yourself.”
Keira and James welcomed Edie in 2015
She also took a swipe at The Little Mermaid too.
“This is the one that I’m quite annoyed about because I really like the film, but Little Mermaid [is banned, too]. I mean, the songs are great, but do not give your voice up for a man. Hello! But the problem with The Little Mermaid is – I love The Little Mermaid! That one’s a little tricky — but I’m keeping to it.”
More: Emma Watson, Keira Knightley and more donate to sexual harassment victims’ fund
Many other Disney other films are fine though, according to Knightley, especially the likes of Moana, Finding Dory and Frozen.
Knightley also spoke about what her daughter wants to be when she grows up – and that she’ll support Edie in anything she wants to do, even following in her mother’s footsteps as an actor.
“She wanted to be a dentist, I’m not sure why, she loves 'Peppa Pig' and fell in love with a dentist episode. Now she wants to a be a lion, she roars very well. Even if she wanted to be an actress, I’m going to support her in anything she wants to do. My daughter is three and a half, she’s only just sleeping through the night, a week ago she did for the first time.”
Knightley’s current film, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, is out in cinemas on November 2nd.
More: Keira Knightley slams depiction of female characters in modern film
Subtitled Salazar's Revenge in the UK, this fifth film in the long-running series never quite...
Dramas exploring the nature of death and the true meaning of life are always in...
Love, time and death connect every single human being on earth, we long for love,...
With visually stunning imagery and a solid A-list cast, this film just about transcends its...
When two different climbing parties set out on the expedition of their lives, they knew...
Some people get a once in a lifetime chance to make history. Some people, unfortunately...
A biopic that plays out like a cerebral thriller, this film traces the life of...
Keira Knightley continues to open up as an actress with this sparky comedy. As in...
It's World War II and things are looking bleak as the allies struggle to decipher...
Alan Turing is a mathematician whose genius leads him to be enlisted in a major...
Megan (Keira Knightley) is 28-years-old and she still hasn't got any sort of long term...
Fans of the Oscar-winning 2006 Irish film Once (and its more recent stage-musical adaptation) may...
Gretta is a young singer-songwriter who takes to New York with her musician boyfriend Dave...
Dan Mulligan is a former record executive who has just been spectacularly dismissed by the...