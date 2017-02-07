Keanu Reeves is back as ex-hitman John Wick in the sequel to the 2014 box office smash and he couldn’t be happier.

John Wick: Chapter 2 sees Reeves’ character back out of retirement and on the run, after a bounty is placed on his head. For Reeves, getting to play Wick one more time was a ‘pleasure’ and left him feeling lucky to go to work every day.

“I really enjoy playing John Wick and making the films,” he said. “I love the training, I love the process. It’s a very satisfying role for me, it’s a pleasure to play. So I feel very lucky to go to work every day.”

When the idea to do another John Wick movie was first discussed, Reeves and director Chad Stahelski had to find a point to start the story again. Chapter 2 begins with John getting his car back, but this time the film delves deeper into the mythology explored in the first movie and introduces a new group, the High Table.

“In terms of exploring the mythology, we’re kind of continuing it and going deeper into it,” Reeves explained. “Chad has a lot of, ‘What are the connections’? ‘What is the world of the Continental’? We go international with the Continental. We bring in the idea of the High Table, that even beyond the layer of the Continental there’s the High Table.”

As for Reeves’ character, Chapter 2 will look more closely at the contrast between John and John Wick, the hitman. “I think what we’re doing in the second film is, exploring more of the difference, that line between John and John Wick,” the actor said.

“It’s really made a point in this story, in investigating that. It’s about the suit, it’s about the life that he, in this story, reburies. He’s trying to protect John. John, the man who is a civilian, who is a husband, that life that is outside the John Wick world which is the assassin.”

John Wick: Chapter 2 hits US theatres on February 10.

