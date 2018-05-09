The pair return to the comedy franchise after 30 years.
Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are set to reunite almost three decades after their cult comedy 'Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure' for the eagerly anticipated third installment of the franchise. Now middle-aged and without the success that they wanted, the titular duo must write a song to stop the apocalypse.
Keanu Reeves at New York Comic Con
'Bill & Ted Face the Music' is the name of the new movie which is being written by original creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon with direction from 'Galaxy Quest''s Dean Parisot. The last movie was 1991's 'Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey', which came after a short animated series entitled 'Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventures', following on from 1989's 'Excellent Adventure'.
'We couldn't be more excited to get the whole band back together again', Reeves and Winter said in a statement obtained by the Hollywood Reporter. 'Chris and Ed wrote an amazing script, and with Dean at the helm we've got a dream team!'
The new movie sees Bill and Ted reform Wyld Stallyns, despite being plagued with the responsibilities of adult life. They're marriages are struggling, and their kids don't respect them, but someone in the future their music is the foundation of a utopian society.
Someone from that future travels back in time to warn them that they must write a hit song to prevent the universe as we know it from ending. That's easier said than done when they are feeling less inspired than ever, but they know just what might combat that writer's block - a little trip around time and space with their daughters.
Meanwhile, Keanu Reeves has completed work on the forthcoming rom-com 'Destination Wedding', sci-fi drama 'Replicas' and romantic thriller 'Siberia', and he is currently filming 'John Wick: Chapter 3'.
More: Keanu Reeves makes appearance in John Wick spin-off series
He also prepares to start work on Dome Karukoski's drama 'The Starling', 'Rally Car' and mini-series 'Rain', while also being rumoured to star in Rick Famuyiwa's 'Past Midnight'.
Keanu Reeves picks up his supremely efficient hitman immediately where the 2015 original left him:...
John Wick returns for round two some time after being forced back into the criminal...
Former hitman John Wick is in Rome following events in the first movie where he...
Mike Lassiter finds himself being put on trial for the murder of his father. The...
The Neon Demon follows the journey of its protagonist Jesse (Elle Fanning) when she makes...
Rell has just broken up with his partner and he's in a complete self-absorbed world....
Scotty Galban and his partner Joey are New York City cops, whilst Scotty usually sticks...
Evan Webber is a loving father facing a Father's Day weekend alone with nothing but...
There have been so many awful revenge thrillers lately that we've almost forgotten that it's...
Indie filmmaking is one of the best niches to find super-talented directors and writers; and...
John Wick was one of the criminal underground's finest hitmen until the untimely death of...
Richard Linklater is well known in the film industry as one of the stand out...