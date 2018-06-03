New reports claim Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter will start filming 'Bill & Ted 3' in January 2019.
There had long been rumours of a third 'Bill & Ted' movie eventually making its way to the big screen, but the news was finally confirmed a little earlier this year. With both Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter set to return in the titular roles of Ted "Theodore" Logan and Bill S. Preston, Esq. respectively, fans of the original two flicks are more excited than ever before to see the pair make their comeback.
Keanu Reeves is returning for 'Bill & Ted Face The Music'
Now middle aged men, both Bill and Ted will be found down and out, still waiting for their place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and the fortune they expected their musical talents to bring them. Realising that they can go back in time to try and shape the future once more, their third insane adventure kicks off.
This week, a report from Omega Underground says we can expect to see filming on the movie - titled 'Bill & Ted Face the Music - kick off from January 10, 2019. Where the shooting will take place has yet to be made official, but it wouldn't be too big of a surprise to see the production team return to their old stomping grounds.
Alex Winter will also make his 'Bill & Ted' return
Ed Solomon, who's co-writing the story for the third 'Bill & Ted' outing has promised that 'Bogus Journey' fan-favourite character Death will also be making a return, though it's not been confirmed whether or not William Sadler will be the man stepping into the role once more.
It's going to be very interesting to see the reaction to 'Face The Music' when it makes its cinematic debut. We're in a very different time to when the first two 'Bill & Ted' flicks were released, and so relying on the same sort of humour we saw in those movies may not do the cast and crew any favours. Hopefully, they'll be smart enough to recognise that the times have moved on, and be able to reference enough modern-day pop culture to ensure the laughs keep coming. We can't wait to check it out...
We'll bring you more news surrounding the third 'Bill & Ted' movie as and when we get it.
