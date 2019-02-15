Artist:
Song title: 365
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

Zedd and Katy Perry team up for a sci-fi themed video which sees the latter play an android who falls in love with her human partner - who doesn't love her back. It's the official video for their new song '365'; their first collaboration after Zedd supported Perry on her Witness tour last year.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Zedd, Katy Perry - 365 Video

Katy Perry - Swish Swish ft....

Calvin Harris with Pharrell Williams, Katy...

Katy Perry ft. Migos Bon Appetit...

Katy Perry - Chained To The...

Katy Perry - Rise Video

Zoolander 2 - Relax

Katy Perry - Roar (Live)

Katy Perry - VVV Italia Episodio...

Katy Perry - By The Grace...