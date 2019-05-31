Artist:
Song title: Never Really Over
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

Katy Perry stars in a hippy utopia that is the video for her latest single 'Never Really Over' - and Taylor Swift has added it to her playlist so it must be good! Katy is currently working on a sixth studio album, a follow up to 2017's 'Witness'.

