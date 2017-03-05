Katy Perry Pictures

Famous for her ever more elaborate outfits both on the stage and the red carpet, you can see some of your firm favourites in Contactmusic's Katy Perry gallery collection. Her ever changing hair colours are depicted from various events including concerts, award shows and fashion galas - with some galleries showing the singer immortalised in wax. Her Prismatic World Tour saw her don some futuristic gear, while she personified her 'Roar' hit in a leopard print ensemble at the MTV Awards. And of course, no-one's likely to forget her candy inspired get-ups of old.