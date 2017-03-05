Katy Perry Pictures

Famous for her ever more elaborate outfits both on the stage and the red carpet, you can see some of your firm favourites in Contactmusic's Katy Perry gallery collection. Her ever changing hair colours are depicted from various events including concerts, award shows and fashion galas - with some galleries showing the singer immortalised in wax. Her Prismatic World Tour saw her don some futuristic gear, while she personified her 'Roar' hit in a leopard print ensemble at the MTV Awards. And of course, no-one's likely to forget her candy inspired get-ups of old.
Katy Perry seen arriving at the 12th Annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball held at Cipriani 55 Wall street, New York, United...
Katy Perry supports the Hillary Clinton US Presidential campaign by performing live at The Mann Center - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United...
Katy Perry seen arriving at the CFDA Vogue party held at Chateau Marmont, Los Angeles, California, United States - Wednesday...
Katy Perry - 51st ACM Awards 2016 held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena inside MGM Grand Hotel & Casino...
Katy Perry - The 51st Academy of Country Music Awards Red Carpet Arrivals at MGM Grand Garden Arena at MGM...
Katy Perry - Celebrities attend premiere of The Vladar Company's "Jeremy Scott: The People's Designer" at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres....
Katy Perry - Jeremy Scott and Katy Perry Hand Print Ceremony at TCL Chinese IMAX Forecourt at TCL Chinese Theatre...
Katy Perry - Jeremy Scott and Katy Perry are honored during their hand print ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX...
Katy Perry - EPIX Presents the World Premiere Screening of Katy Perry: The Prismatic World Tour at Ace Hotel -...
Shots of American pop star Katy Perry as she performs live in concert on her 'Prismatic World Tour' which was...
Katy Perry and John Mayer - Katy Perry hosts a party at her home with John Mayer in attendance. Rumors...
Katy Perry - The 15th NRJ Music Awards held at Palais des Festivals - Arrivals - Cannes, France - Saturday...
Katy Perry - Katy Perry and Ellie Goulding outside 34 restaurant - London, United Kingdom - Monday 9th December 2013