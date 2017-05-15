Katy Perry has finally announced her newest album 'Witness', along with a series of North American tour dates that will take her into the New Year. Plus, she'll be performing as the musical guest on 'Saturday Night Live' for the season finale this weekend.

Katy Perry releases her new album 'Witness' this summer

The North American leg of the tour begins at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio on September 7th 2017 and will go on to see her in New York at Madison Square Garden on October 2nd and Barclays Center on October 11th. She'll also perform at the Staples Centre in LA on November 7th and Miami's Amercan Airlines Arena on December 20th.

That will be her final show of the year before she continues on January 5th 2018 at New Orleans' Smoothie King Center. The run will conclude on February 5th at Vancouver's Pepsi Live event at Rogers Arena. Tickets will be on general sale on May 22nd.

The tour will be quite the charitable venture too, as she joins Boys & Girls Clubs of America to donate tickets for members and volunteers to help the youth of the nation in their development schemes. 'Katy Perry is one of the most powerful and famous entertainers in the world, and Boys & Girls Clubs of America is one of the most powerful youth development organizations in the country', said CEO Jim Clar. 'We share a commitment to improving the lives of young people through education, empowerment, and demonstrating good citizenship, and are excited to provide her fans with the chance to connect with Clubs while giving them an opportunity to win a chance to see her in concert.'

Meanwhile, Katy Perry's new album comes in less than a month - and will be available to all who purchase tickets for the tour. She has already released two singles from the record: 'Chained to the Rhythm' featuring Skip Marley and 'Bon Appétit' featuring Migos. Catch her performing on 'Saturday Night Live' for the season finale on May 20th.

'Witness' is set for release on June 9th 2017 through Capitol Records.

Tour Dates:

2017

9/7 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

9/9 - Montréal, QE @ Bell Centre

9/12 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

9/18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

9/21 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

9/25 - Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

9/29 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/2 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/3 - Uniondale, NY @ NYCB Live!: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

10/8 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/11 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/15 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/16 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

10/19 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/22 - St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

10/24 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/7 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

11/14 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

11/24 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

11/26 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

11/28 - Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

11/29 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

12/1 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

12/2 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

12/4 - Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center

12/6 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

12/9 - Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

12/10 - Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

12/12 - Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

12/15 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

12/17 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

12/20 - Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

2018

1/5 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

1/7 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

1/10 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

1/12 - Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

1/14 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

1/19 - Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

1/20 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

1/31 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center

2/2 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center at Rose Quarter

2/3 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

2/5 - Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena