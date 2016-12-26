This year we’ve endured many devastating celeb break-ups, from Brangelina to the short-lived Hiddleswift phenomenon. But 2016 has also given us plenty of new celeb couples to root for, including a prince and a TV star and a couple who fell in love again after three years apart.

Cheryl and Liam Payne

Cheryl and Liam's friendship blossomed into love in 2016

Cheryl and Liam first met in 2008 when a then 14-year-old Liam auditioned for the ‘X Factor’ and Cheryl told him he had a ‘cheeky little wink’. After years of friendship the pair officially became a couple at the end of 2015, following Cheryl’s split from husband Jean Fernandez-Versini.

The couple have spent most of 2016 looking completely loved-up and Cheryl is undoubtedly the happiest we’ve seen her in years. As for the future, Cheryl and Liam are set to welcome their first child sometime next year. Of course the couple still haven't confirmed the news, but Cheryl’s growing baby bump kind of gives the secret away.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Katy and Orlando gave us a bit of a scare last month, when they were reported to have split after 10 months together. But the rumours turned out to be nothing but tabloid fodder and the pair are still going strong and recently enojyed a trip to Disneyland.

But their finest relationship moment came in August, when the pair were pictured on a paddle board together during a vacation in Sardinia, where Orlando was inexplicably paddling in the nude.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Potential princess? Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle

A member of the British royal family dating an American actress? Who could have predicted that Prince Harry would finally find love with one of the stars of ‘Suits.

But this transatlantic couple have quickly become one of our favourite pairings, especially when pictured out doing normal things like shopping and going to the theatre. We can only hope this one lasts and glamorous Meghan becomes the modern-day Grace Kelly.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Miley and Liam may just be our all time favourite love story. The pair first began dating in 2009 and then became engaged in 2012, but a year later it was sadly all over and Miley was swinging on a sledgehammer singing ‘Wrecking Ball’. Then earlier this year rumours began circulating that the couple were finally back together and Miley was even seen wearing her engagement ring again.

The super-cute pair have been trying hard to keep their romance out of the spotlight this time around, but we can only hope that 2017 sees their love story continue, and maybe even wedding bells.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

Model Gigi played an important role in Zayn's steamy new direction for 2016



Model Gigi and ex-boyband member-turned-sexy-R’n’B-singer Zayn were the ‘IT’ couple of 2016. After an acrimonious split from Perrie Edwards and ditching One Direction in 2015, Zayn fled to the US where he found love with Gigi and a whole new musical direction.

The pair kicked off the year by starring together in the steamy video for Zayn’s ‘Pillowtalk’ and then completely slayed the red carpet at the Met Gala in May with their futuristic themed outfits. Then to top off their year, Gigi hooked Zayn up with pal Taylor Swift to collaborate on single ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’.