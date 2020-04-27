Katy Perry ''will never forget'' being pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 35-year-old star - who is expecting her first child with her fiance Orlando Bloom - has admitted she's facing some tough challenges at the moment, and also that being in isolation has made her feel ''grateful'' for so many things.

Speaking to 'American Idol' host Ryan Seacrest, she said: ''I'm having cravings that I cannot necessarily fulfil if I want to - but, you know, I think there is a lot of things that I am grateful for these days.''

The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker revealed her pregnancy news when she released the music video for the single 'Never Worn White', which showed her cradling her baby bump.

Katy then confirmed the news in a subsequent Instagram video, admitting it was tough keeping her joy under wraps.

She said: ''I'm late ... but you already knew that. There's a lot that will be happening this summer, not only will I be giving birth - literally - but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for. So let's call it a double whammy, a two fore. I'm excited, we're excited and we're happy - and it's probably the longest secret I've ever had to keep. I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that's how I speak to you.''

Katy and Orlando, 43, are currently together at home and are trying to ''exercise and eat well'' during the lockdown.

A source previously said: ''Along with so many other people, they stay home. They both try to exercise and eat well so they can stay healthy.

''Katy really hopes everything has calmed down with the virus by the time the baby will be born this summer. She tries not to stress about the birth, but she definitely thinks about it a lot.''