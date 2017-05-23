Katy Perry has once again publicly addressed her feud with rival Taylor Swift, telling talk show host James Corden that she wants the “B.S. to be done” and is waiting for Swift to apologise to her.

The 32 year old pop megastar has been feuding with TayTay for about five years now, in a dispute that apparently dates back to Perry allegedly stealing three of Swift’s back-up dancers from her Red tour in 2012. Returning with a new album in June, Perry appeared on Corden’s ‘The Late Late Show’ on Monday night (May 22nd) to speak about how bored she is of it all now.

Katy Perry performing in May 2017

“That’s true, there is a situation. Honestly, it’s really like she started it and it’s time for her to finish it,” she said, admitting that her new track ‘Swish Swish’ is indeed a retaliation to Swift’s ‘Bad Blood’.

Perry also insisted that she has tried on a number of occasions in the past to patch things up with 27 year old Swift, but every time she does she gets “shut down”.

“She wouldn’t speak to me,” she continued. “I do the right thing anytime that it feels like a fumble. It was a full shut down and then she writes a song about me and I’m like, ‘OK, cool, cool, cool. That’s how you wanna deal with it?’.”

“But, what I wanna say is that I’m ready for that B.S. to be done. Now, there is the law of cause and effect. You do something and there’s going to be a reaction. And trust me daddy, there’s going to be a reaction. It’s all about karma.”

Finishing by aiming for the moral high ground, Perry declared that the point of feminism was that women should be together.

“I think personally that women together, not divided, and like none of this petty s***. Women together will heal the world,” she told Corden.

