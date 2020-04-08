Katy Perry has opened up about the ''sisterly bond'' she has with fellow pop star Dua Lipa and how they have
Katy Perry says she and Dua Lipa share an ''unspoken sisterly bond''.
The 35-year-old 'Roar' hitmaker has heaped praise on her fellow pop star and how she has been able to ''evolve under the spotlight'' and not get dragged down by the intense ''pressure'' placed upon them.
The US singer told The New York Times of the 'Don't Start Now' singer: ''We have kind of an unspoken sisterly bond.
''You have to be able to evolve under the spotlight, not let the pressure get to you, not let the comments get to you.
''These songs are going to have legs after this quarantine.''
Dua released her latest album, 'Future Nostalgia', early because of the coronavirus pandemic, and she has admitted that she avoided the ''vicious cycle'' of trying to release songs that match up to her mega-hit 'New Rules'.
She told the publication: ''Because I knew I would be stuck in a studio trying to make another 'New Rules'.
''That's a vicious cycle where I don't grow and nobody else benefits from that because it's just the same song again and again, and I just don't want to.''
The 24-year-old 'One Kiss' hitmaker confessed that she isn't a fan of going on Instagram Live as after she downed champagne when she was celebrating her double Grammy success in 2018, it came out of her nose, and she has admitted it's not her comfortable place live-streaming to her millions of followers.
However, with touring off till next year because of COVID-19, she has set herself a goal to become ''really good at it''.
She said: ''It came out of my nose and it was all kinds of disgusting. ''Obviously now during this time I'm probably going to do more live videos. ''So that's another thing out of my comfort zone that I might get really good at.''
