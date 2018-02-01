Katy Perry's Left Shark, Bryan Gaw, has spoken about the much-discussed fallout from the 2015 Super Bowl performance.
Katy Perry's Left Shark during her 2015 Super Bowl performance has insisted he didn't forget his dance moves.
The American star was the main attraction during the half-time show three years ago, but it was her shark who attracted some of the headlines, after it appeared he'd forgotten his dance moves during the performance.
But Bryan Gaw, a former backing dancer and now hairstylist in LA who appeared in the shark suit, has insisted his routine was always intended to be a freestyle.
Speaking to NPR, he explained: ''There's a set choreography, there's also what's called freestyle choreography, or, like, you get to move around or play your character as a dancer.
''I'm in a seven-foot blue shark costume.
''There's no cool in that. So what's the other option? Well, I'm gonna play a different character.''
Meanwhile, Katy recently revealed she was stung by a jellyfish whilst trying out a new watersport in the sea.
The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker took to Instagram and Twitter to reveal she was on the wrong end of a tentacle attack from one of the aquatic animals as she used a Flyboard water jet pack in the ocean.
Uploading a video of her using the gadget, Katy captioned it: ''#tbt to when I thought I was winning 2018 and then fell into a jellyfish. Kewl. (sic)''
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
The Smurfs are back in a brilliant movie sequel that sees them take on evil...
The Smurfs return following a harrowing experience lost in New York while being pursued by...
Brit award-winning popstar Katy Perry discusses her Christian upbringing and how songwriting has become, in...
A simplistic approach means that this charming adventure-comedy will only appeal to very young children....
Standing three apples high, the tiny Smurfs live happily and peacefully in their medieval Smurfs...
Watch the trailer for Get Him To The Greek When Aaron Green lands a job...