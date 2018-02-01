Katy Perry's Left Shark during her 2015 Super Bowl performance has insisted he didn't forget his dance moves.

The American star was the main attraction during the half-time show three years ago, but it was her shark who attracted some of the headlines, after it appeared he'd forgotten his dance moves during the performance.

But Bryan Gaw, a former backing dancer and now hairstylist in LA who appeared in the shark suit, has insisted his routine was always intended to be a freestyle.

Speaking to NPR, he explained: ''There's a set choreography, there's also what's called freestyle choreography, or, like, you get to move around or play your character as a dancer.

''I'm in a seven-foot blue shark costume.

''There's no cool in that. So what's the other option? Well, I'm gonna play a different character.''

Meanwhile, Katy recently revealed she was stung by a jellyfish whilst trying out a new watersport in the sea.

The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker took to Instagram and Twitter to reveal she was on the wrong end of a tentacle attack from one of the aquatic animals as she used a Flyboard water jet pack in the ocean.

Uploading a video of her using the gadget, Katy captioned it: ''#tbt to when I thought I was winning 2018 and then fell into a jellyfish. Kewl. (sic)''