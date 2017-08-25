Katy Perry's biggest fan is Jeremy Scott and the designer's wacky ways are mirrored in the musician.
Katy Perry's biggest fan is Jeremy Scott.
The 42-year-old fashion designer has hinted he is a huge supporter of the 'Roar' hitmaker at the moment , as he is playing her latest studio album titled 'Witness' ''every day''.
Speaking to ES magazine about his favourite track at the moment, he said: ''Katy Perry, 'Witness'. I'm playing it every day on my laptop.''
Although the creative mastermind - who is the creative director of Moschino and also runs his own eponymous label - currently resides in Hollywood, he would love nothing more than to buy and live in London's Buckingham Palace.
He explained: ''The Hollywood Hills, where I have been based since I moved from Paris in 2002.
''[I'd love to live in] Buckingham palace of course. I think I'd have to bring a few things in, but I would definitely want to keep a little bit of the Queen's taste.''
And the fashion guru's whacky ways are also a trait Katy shares, as she believes it is important for people to ''make fun'' of themselves, and if they don't it's ''no fun''.
The musician tweeted: ''If you can't make fun of yourself it's no fun love you too (sic).''
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
The Smurfs are back in a brilliant movie sequel that sees them take on evil...
The Smurfs return following a harrowing experience lost in New York while being pursued by...
Brit award-winning popstar Katy Perry discusses her Christian upbringing and how songwriting has become, in...
A simplistic approach means that this charming adventure-comedy will only appeal to very young children....
Standing three apples high, the tiny Smurfs live happily and peacefully in their medieval Smurfs...
Watch the trailer for Get Him To The Greek When Aaron Green lands a job...