The feud between award-winning songstresses Katy Perry and Taylor Swift has been well-documented over the years since the pair had their alleged fall-out at least five years ago. But now, with Perry’s new role on reality singing show, American Idol, it seems Katy - at least - is ready to break the ice.

Katy Perry was put on the spot about Taylor Swift while on American Idol

The I Kissed A Girl singer praised Taylor Swift's songwriting skills as she responded to one of the contestants and his apology for being a fan of the Bad Blood star.

After one singer was asked who he looks up to as a musical artist, the guitar-carrying contestant replied: "I'm sorry for this Katy... Taylor Swift."

Katy reassured the young man, saying, "Oh, you don't have to be sorry," before he emphasised, "I love Taylor Swift".

"I love her, as a songwriter, as well," Katy replied, before shrugging.

Katy is one of the newest judges on the rebooted U.S. TV talent show, alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

She's been hitting headlines with her appearances on the programme so far, such as when she kissed an auditionee who stated that he'd never kissed a girl on the lips - with some media even asking if she’s even making Idol ratings worse.

Taylor and Katy reportedly fell out in 2013 after three backing dancers agreed to leave Taylor's The Red Tour early to join Katy's Prismatic trek.

Katy attempted to bury the hatchet last year when she told journalist Arianna Huffington she was "sorry" for the dispute on her Thrive Global podcast, but Taylor has yet to publicly respond to her rival's apology - and back in 2015 said she would "never" discuss her competitors in interviews.

Taylor also appeared to mock her rival in the video for her single Look What You Made Me Do, as she was shown destroying the same model of Lamborghini car Katy used in a previous video.