When Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split after a year of dating, most people thought that was it for them. But it seems there might still be a spark between them as they have been spotted hanging out very recently. Could they be getting serious again?

Katy Perry performs at Glastonbury Festival

There was nothing bitter about their break-up early this year; in fact it seemed like they vowed to stay friends. Neither of them have found other partners since their split, and now they have been spending time with each other, even going to Ed Sheeran's concert together at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on August 12th 2017.

'Well you know, I think people are in and out of your life', Katy said on the SiriusXM program The Morning Mashup. 'It's nice to keep people you love around you.'

The question is, just what kind of love is she referring to? After all, it was only February when they decided to take 'respectful, loving space' from each other. Whatever is happening between though, Katy hints that it's unlikely anything serious is developing between them as she's still extremely busy with her career.

'When you get older, lines get blurred', she continued. 'And you know what, I'm really busy. I'm about to go on tour for another year.'

A source previously told Us Weekly that the couple are 'not the best at long distance' and that Orlando 'wasn't ready for something more serious'. But it doesn't seem like that was anything that caused a strain in their love life, just something that caused them to drift apart romantically.

'We're friends, it's good', Orlando told Elle back in April. 'She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don't think anybody cares about what I'm up to. Nor should they. It's between us. It's better to set an example for kids and show that [break-ups] don't have to be about hate.'

It's a complicated relationship story, though it's nice to see that Orlando isn't holding any grudges, even after Katy ranked him below her other ex John Mayer in the bedroom department on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' this summer.