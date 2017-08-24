Katy Perry has spoken about putting her old feud with fellow music star Calvin Harris to rest, after the two of them collaborated on the track ‘Feels’ earlier this year.

32 year old Perry, the host of the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards, spoke about her various “falling outs” with Scottish producer Harris from about eight years ago when she had been beefing with his now-ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

“We’d had little falling outs here and there. We’d had some public Twitter spats… Eight years or so had passed. It was time to put all that behind us,” she told Ryan Seacrest on his radio show on Wednesday (August 23rd).

Back in 2011, she and Harris had a bust-up after he cancelled some appearances on Perry’s UK tour dates at the last minute, and just last year she got involved in the drama regarding his and Swift’s co-written hit ‘This Is What You Came For’.

Eventually, however, the two met by chance recently and decided to put the pettiness behind them.

“We just bumped into each other and he said, ‘I think I have a song that maybe you should come check out’,” Perry explained. “I was like, ‘Cool,’ because we had always meant to work together for years and years and years.”

“I came to the studio and he played me a bunch of unfinished but really solid moments for his new record. Then he played me this one part for this new song called ‘Feels’ and I was like, ‘Oh yeah’. This is like my favourite song off the record. I was just down to do it.”

Perry hosts the 2017 MTV VMAs live at The Forum in Inglewood, California this Sunday (August 27th).

