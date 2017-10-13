Earlier this year it was National Coming Out day, and Katy Perry celebrated in the most beautiful way by encouraging a lesbian couple to get engaged on stage at her show in Brooklyn. It was a fantastic moment that marked the highlight of the entire concert.

During her performance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Wednesday (October 11th 2017) she brought two local young women on stage with her named Becky and, weirdly, Katy. It happened to be Becky's birthday that day, and little did she know that Katy had a special surprise for her.

'You said you had a wish. Well, this is a shooting star', Katy said to Katy, gesturing at a star that had been lowered on to the stage. 'What's your wish Katy?'

'Well, I don't know if you all have seen Becky, but she's pretty even without any make-up on', replies fan-Katy. 'And she's perfect.' That was all it took for the crowd to got completely wild when they realised what they were about to witness, and, sure enough, she pulls out an engagement ring from her pocket and gets down on one knee.

Katy Perry collapses dramatically on the stage as the romantic events unfolded before her and fan-Katy asked the question: 'Becky, will you marry me?' Naturally, the birthday girl said yes, and a particularly thrilled audience member screams from the crowd, 'I love being gay!'

The singer is sure to snap a selfie with the happy couple before singing her new song 'Power' from her latest album 'Witness'. As it turns out, fan-Katy had contacted her musical hero previously via email and together they set up the special moment.

Katy's tour continues across North America until February 2018, after which she'll jet off to Europe from May to June and then to Australia and New Zealand from July to August.