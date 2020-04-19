Katy Perry is mourning the loss of her cat, Kitty Purry.

The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker paid tribute to her late pet, as she thanked her for ''the cuddles and companionship along the way''.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Kitty Purry crawled through my then-boyfriend's window 15 years ago, fully pregnant and seeking shelter. Two litters and many moons later, this street cat became a lovable mascot to many. Sadly, Kitty completed her 9th life last night. I hope she rests in salmon fillets and tuna tartare way up in catnip heaven. Kitty, thanks for the cuddles and companionship along the way. Big thanks to my brother David and @garethwalters for being great co-parents ... #kittypurryforever (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old singer - who is currently expecting her first child with her fiancé Orlando Bloom - previously confessed things are ''up and down'' in isolation but she has learned to be ''grateful'' for more things and feels in a ''good place''.

She said: ''It's up and down. I'm sure like everyone else. Just think of the things to be grateful for and that puts your mind in a good place. I love you. I miss you guys. It's a crazy time. This is a weird and wild time and I'm sure a lot of you are going through a lot of emotions. I'm in the same club ... I wish I had some answers. I hope that we can all get our smile back again soon. You guys stay safe and stay healthy. What's going on with the show since we're all still in quarantine? Well, I think that we're all gonna have to be very creative. I know that we're going to get really creative and you'll just have to be tuning into that creativity that we are probably going to create from our individual homes. We'll see how this goes.''