Fans of the royal family are still frothing at the mouth gushing about the wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but not everyone was hugely impressed about all aspects of the special event. Katy Perry revealed bluntly that she was not a fan of Meghan's dress.

Katy Perry at the Met Gala

The 36-year-old wore a gloriously simple dress designed by Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy. With a bardot neckline, long sleeves and zero embellishment on the gown itself, attention was drawn more to the elegantly embroidered veil and regal tiara. But some people just did not appreciate the simplistic beauty of the dress, largely because of the way it fitted (or didn't) Meghan.

'I would have done one more fitting', Katy Perry told Entertainment Tonight. 'I'm never not going to tell the truth! One more fitting, but I love you.'

She compared the look to the Duchess of Cambridge's dress in 2011 - which was designed by Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen with lace sleeves; a look that has remained a hit with brides ever since. 'Kate won!' Said Katy. However, she insisted that she still has nothing but warm feelings for the couple.

'I'm so happy for them, and, you know, I don't know them from Adam, but it's amazing what she's doing with all this, her humanitarian efforts', she went on. 'You know, the fact that she's a proud feminist, I love all that. I support her as another woman and love her and wish them both well.'

Reports reveal that Meghan actually paid for her own dress, which was created in Paris and made completely in silk. Meanwhile, the veil featured embroidered flowers representing the 53 countries of the Commonwealth, and securing that to her head was the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau which was created in 1932 and featured a diamond brooch featuring gems from as far back as 1893.