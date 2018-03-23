Katy Perry remains locked in a battle with the last living nun of a Los Angeles convent that the singer is fighting to purchase as a home, but the nun in question has already exceeded her crowdfunding goal to take control of the property and sell it to a restaurateur and hotelier.

Sister Rita Callanan of the Most Holy and Immaculate Heart of Mary in Los Angeles is not about to back down from her legal battle with Katy Perry over the sale of the nunnery now that her friend and fellow Sister Catherine Rose Holzman has passed away.

Already her GoFundMe goal of $30,000 has been reached thanks to more than 500 financial contributors, giving her a better chance to be recognised as the rightful owner of the Motherhouse, after they claim their affairs were superseded by the Archdiocese of Los Angeles against their wishes.

Rita and Catherine bought the property in 1971 with their earnings as teachers in LA's parochial schools, but have since been evicted.

'We had hoped to live out the remainder of our lives in the beauty and solace of our home', they said in their fundraising campaign. 'But through the terrible mishandling of our affairs by the Archdiocese and their lawyers, our Convent, now, must be sold.'

Catherine passed away during a court appearance this month, but that has only spurred Rita on to win this court battle. 'She was my cherished partner in this ongoing legal battle to keep our convent', she said in an update. 'It is now more important than ever to continue this fight and for our cause to prevail.'

According to reports, the Sisters had tried selling their property in 2015 to a restaurateur named Dana Hollister who wished to convert it into a hotel, before Archbishop José Horacio Gómez blocked the sale with the wish to transfer ownership to Katy Perry.

'I just feel that Katy Perry is used to getting all she wants, and to her money means everything, and to her, whatever Katy wants, Katy gets', Rita told the Daily Beast.