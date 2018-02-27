Katy Perry delighted audiences at the One805 Kick Ash Bash benefit concert in Santa Barbara this week when she made a surprise appearance to honour the first responders and victims of the Thomas blaze which killed 46 people between October and December last year.

Katy Perry performing at the T Mobile Arena

The singer presented acoustic versions of her hits 'Part of Me', 'Roar' 'Firework' on stage during the show yesterday (February 26th 2018), which raised money for the Santa Barbara Firefighters Alliance following their efforts to subdue the wildfires that spread across Southern California in 2017 and the mudslides which followed in Montecito last month.

'Santa Barbara will always be my home', Katy said in a statement obtained by Time. 'I am blessed to be part of One805 in honoring our first responders and survivors. After the storm comes light. Everyone here today is a testament to that. This is the light.the community coming together towards healing, recovery, and strength. I am proud to be from Santa Barbara (Goleta).'

Others who performed at the Bella Vista Polo club included Dishwalla, Alan Parsons and Friends, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Wilson Phillips, Glen Phillips, Steve Vai, Richard Marx, Wilson Phillips, Kenny Loggins, David Crosby, The Doors' Robby Krieger and The Caverns. Meanwhile, it was comedian Dennis Miller who was emceeing the event.

Ellen DeGeneres also made an appearance at the event, telling the audience: 'The news has moved on but we have not moved on'. She and her wife Portia de Rossi own a property in Montecito, though they were not present at that home at the time of the disaster.

More: Katy Perry presents Minnie Mouse with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

More than $2 million was raised for the Alliance and the victims of the wildfires; those who have lost family and friends, and those who have lost their homes, as well as the more than 200 people who were left injured from the chaos.