It’s set to be a very busy year for Katy Perry, as she has just confirmed that she will be a judge on the revived ‘American Idol’ in 2018, as well as most likely touring her brand new upcoming album Witness.

Singing competition ‘American Idol’ was cancelled by Fox after 15 years back in April 2016, but rumours of its return on the ABC network were sparked last week when its long-time host Ryan Seacrest, now a presenter of the same network’s ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’, reportedly entered negotiations to bring the show back.

Now, 32 year old pop megastar Perry, who was a judge on the 2009 series of the former ratings winner, has revealed that she’s to be one of the panel.

Katy Perry at the 2017 Met Gala

“I am honoured and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the ‘American Idol’ tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories,” she said in a statement on Tuesday (May 16th). “I’m always listening to new music, and love discovering diamonds in the rough – from mentoring young artists on my label, or highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music.”

Later that day, she took to Twitter to share her excitement with her fans. “SO thrilled @ABCNetwork is bringing back @AmericanIdol, and I’m bringing it back to the MUSIC! See you at auditions,” she tweeted.

Just the day before, Perry had announced details of her upcoming fourth studio album Witness, which will be unleashed upon the world on June 9th and which features her recent smash hit ‘Chained to the Rhythm’. She had appeared on the ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ earlier this week to tease all these new developments.

“Supposedly, you’re going to be the first announcement that you’re going to be a judge on the new ‘American Idol’,” DeGeneres asked her about the rumours. Perry replied: “Judge not lest ye be judged. But, they didn’t say anything about constructive criticism and I’m good at that.”

