Katy Perry will be the host of the MTV Video Music Awards next month, as well as performing at the ceremony, it has been confirmed.

The VMAs will take place at the Fabulous Forum in Inglewood, California on Sunday August 27th, and, in advance of the commencement of her latest world tour in support of her new album Witness, Perry will get the honour of being the first performer on the night as well as being the master of ceremonies.

“I’ve been training with MTV in zero gravity, eating astronaut ice cream, and I’m on a group text with Buzz Aldrin and Neil deGrasse Tyson. Come August 27th, I’ll be ready to be your MOONWOMAN! Brace for impact, kids,” she wrote on Instagram on Thursday as the big reveal was made.

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Jul 27, 2017 at 11:20am PDT

The nominations for the 2017 VMAs were announced earlier this week, with Perry herself being nominated five times: in the categories Best Pop Video, Best Direction and Best Visual Effects for ‘Chained to the Rhythm’, Best Art Direction for ‘Bon Appetit’, and Best Collaboration for Calvin Harris’ ‘Feels’ on which she is a featured artist.

More: Katy Perry slammed for cruelty in ‘koala’ ads in Australia

Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with a total of eight nominations, all surrounding the video for his track ‘HUMBLE’. Perry and The Weeknd have five nominations each, followed closely behind is Bruno Mars and DJ Khaled tied with four, and then Ed Sheeran and Alessia Cara with three nominations each.

“We’re thrilled to have global phenomenon Katy Perry as the host and a performer at the 2017 VMAs,” said Bruce Gillmer, Head of Music and Music Talent at Viacom in response to the appointment. “She is at the forefront of music culture and the perfect person to anchor this year’s show, which promises to be one of the most diverse and music-filled in VMA history.”

It’s set to be an extremely busy year for Perry, as she’s also set to be a judge on the re-vamped ‘American Idol’ when it comes to ABC in early 2018.

More: John Mayer doesn’t have a ‘cool enough’ response about being Katy Perry’s best lover