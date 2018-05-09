Their feud has had the pop world hooked since it began at least four years ago. Music juggernauts, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift, have traded blows during interviews, on social media and even in their songs. However, it seems those times are over after Katy sent Taylor an actual olive branch to heal their rift.

Katy Perry has come over all angelic and decided to heal her rift with Taylor Swift

Swifty, who is about to start her Reputation tour, shared a video of the package she received from Katy - which appeared to include a note with the words "miscommunications" and "deeply sorry" written on it.

The olive branch is a symbol of peace.

It was previously rumoured the pair fell out over backing dancers after Perry allegedly tried to hire three of Taylor’s tour performers.

Providing a glimpse into their row, Swift spoke to Rolling Stone and commented that Bad Blood - a track from 1989 - was about another female artist.

She said: "For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not.

"She would come up to me at awards shows and say something and walk away, and I would think, 'Are we friends, or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life?'"

Then: "She did something so horrible. "I was like, 'Oh, we're just straight-up enemies.’ She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me."

However, it seems those feelings have changed following Katy’s reaching out.

Taylor's Instagram story shows a package containing an olive branch and a written note that opens: "Hey old friend".

"I just got to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch," Taylor said in the video. "This means so much to me."

The olive branch comes just a year after Katy apologised to Taylor during a 24-hour YouTube live stream ahead of her album Witness being released last year.

"I'm ready to let it go," she said in an interview. "Absolutely, 100%. I forgive her, and I'm sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her, and I think it's actually - I think it's time."