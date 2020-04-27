Katy Perry is has found ''necessary balance'' amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 35-year-old singer is expecting her first child with her fiancé Orlando Bloom, and says she's been using the global health crisis to help her prepare for life at home once she welcomes her tot.

She said: ''This time has brought in a lot of balance, probably necessary balance, It's actually good for me to prep this kind of mindset, because even after quarantine is done and everyone goes out and celebrates, I'll be probably still at home.

''The crazy thing is everyone's drinking during quarantine, and I'm, like, not. Like, help me.''

The 'Roar' hitmaker has also found new ways to ''bond'' with her family on a ''deeper level'' during the pandemic, as although she can't see them face to face, she has learned to appreciate their love and support.

She added: ''I have found a lot of ways to be incredibly grateful and to bond with my family on a deeper level than I ever have. Rather than just a vacation or a holiday, there's a new foundation that is being laid within families, between partners. I just think people that are quarantined together will never forget this time.''

And Katy expressed her gratitude for her friends and fellow 'American Idol' judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, with whom she has ''a little sidebar chat [where] we check in with each other''.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' in a joint interview with her co-stars, she said: ''We remembered actually Lionel telling us if the apocalypse ever happens - this was, like, a couple seasons ago - just meet me at my house or this special place. And so early on in quarantine times, I checked in with Lionel and I was like, 'Are we still good for that? Can we come over?' ''