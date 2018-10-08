International pop star, Katy Perry, has spoken about her on/off boyfriend, actor Orlando Bloom, and has explained her beau is a 'great anchor' in her life. Despite the fluctating nature of the relationship - the pair reunited earlier this year after splitting in 2017 - Katy has said they are stronger than ever and that he helps to ground her.

Katy Perry has praised her boyfriend, Orlando Bloom

Speaking to Footwear News magazine of 41-year-old Orlando, Katy said: "He's a great anchor in my life. For some reason, I attract people who are really real and call me out on stuff when I'm being cuckoo."

The 33-year-old singer explained she has spent the last year trying to focus on her mental health and emotional well being and is planning to take a break from music to 'chill'.

She added: "I've been trying to find the balance and not overindulging, just trying to stay grounded.

"I'm not going to go straight into making another record. I feel like I've done a lot. I feel like I've rung the bell of being a pop star very loudly, and I'm very grateful for that. I love making music, I love writing.

"But I don't feel like I'm a part of a game anymore; I just feel like I'm an artist. I don't feel like I have to prove anything, which is a freeing feeling."

Speculation has been rife Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando is planning to propose to Katy.

He was previously married to model Miranda Kerr with whom he shares seven-year-old son, Flynn. Katy was previously married to comedian Russell Brand from 2010 until 2012.

A source said recently: "Orlando doesn't have a ring yet but has been talking about the future.

"Everyone would be excited if they got engaged. Katy is wonderful! He always said he would absolutely get married again, and it seems Katy could be it. They both seem very happy."