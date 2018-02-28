Superstar singer Katy Perry is facing an unexpected backlash after announcing her live show in Catalan on her social media channels using the Spanish national symbol. Taking to Instagram, the I Kissed A Girl singer told her 68.5 million followers: "Trust and believe I'm coming for you too Barcelona. See you June 28."

Katy Perry has offended her fans in Catalan

However, next to the comment posted a video with the shield over a background of red and yellow - the colours of the Spanish flag.

In 2017, more than 90 per cent of Catalan voters demanded independence from Spain and the country has been thrown into constitutional chaos since the vote.

Her post created a row between pro-independence Catalonians and Spaniards.

One Catalan individual angrily wrote, "What an idiotic woman. You're coming to Catalonia not Span you son of a b****."

Another commenter said, "With what you've just done I don't think a lot of people are going to come to your concert."

One person tried to explain why Perry's comment was so divisive saying: "Katie this flag represents the violence and oppression of the Spanish politics in Catalonia. Catalans like Spain but don't want to be part of it and least by force. Please if you want to use a flag use the American, the European or the one of a dictadure."

A pro-union commenter slammed the others saying: "Shut your mouth. Catalonia is Spain."

Even 24 hours later, were still seem to be feuding on social media about Perry's comments.

Perry has yet to comment on her social media posts or the backlash. Tickets for her Barcelona show go on sale March 7.