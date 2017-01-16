Katy Perry has shared a hard-hitting public service announcement video warning about the dangers that lie in wait with Donald Trump’s proposed ‘Muslim American Registry’, drawing parallels with the mass incarceration of Japanese-American citizens during the Second World War.

The 32 year old pop star campaigned prominently for the defeated Hillary Clinton during last year’s presidential election. However, her activism clearly isn’t about to stop now, after she shared a PSA she partly funded entitled ‘#DontNormalizeHate’.

Focussing on 89 year old Haru Kuromiya and the story of her family’s internment in 1942, it warns of the dangers of Trump’s proposals to centrally register all Muslim American citizens.

Kuromiya remembered her father being taken away by the FBI, with the family then being placed on a registry, given name tags and numbers and finally being placed on a train to an unknown destination.

“We were an American farm family now living in an internment camp and our constitutional rights were taken away from us,” Kuromiya says in the video. “It all started with fear and rumors, then it bloomed into the registration of Japanese-Americans. And then the labelling with physical tags and, eventually, internment.”

However, the video takes a turn for the surreal when Kuromiya peels off a face mask, revealing herself to be actress Hina Khan, an American citizen of Pakistani descent, who tells the camera “Don’t let history repeat itself”.

“Katy has always been a champion of the underdog, of minorities, of the people who are kind of left of center, and she's become more politically involved in the last few election cycles,” the clip’s director, Aya Tanimura, told the Los Angeles Times.

“I think like a lot of us who are terrified of Trump's ideals and policies, she is too. And this is one instance where she's able to help educate someone — even one person — on the horrors of the past and what could potentially be repeated.”

