Katy Perry dressed as a giant bottle of sanitiser as she appeared on 'American Idol' live from home on Sunday night (26.04.20).
The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker made everyone smile amidst the current coronavirus pandemic by dressing up as the bottle of antibacterial hand gel, but she did put her 'American Idol' spin on it by adding the words 'American Idol: Instant Music Sanitizer' on the outfit.
Taking to Instagram, she shared: ''We at #AmericanIdol are keeping it both fresh and CLEAN! Tune in for the first ever episode from our homes tonight at 8/7c on @abcnetwork. It's up to you to narrow us down to our top 10! And I'll be going live on Facebook at 4:30pm PT / 7:30pm ET so we can catch up before the east coast broadcast! (sic)''
Before adding in a second post: ''Welcome to my home studio! ... WESTCOAST! It's your turn for #AmericanIdol! And don't forget to VOTE for who you want in your TOP 10 before 9am ET tomorrow (sic)''
Meanwhile, Katy - who is expecting her first child - previously admitted she is finding things ''up and down'' in isolation but she has learned to be ''grateful'' for more things and feels in a ''good place''.
She said: ''It's up and down. I'm sure like everyone else. Just think of the things to be grateful for and that puts your mind in a good place. I love you. I miss you guys. It's a crazy time. This is a weird and wild time and I'm sure a lot of you are going through a lot of emotions. I'm in the same club ... I wish I had some answers. I hope that we can all get our smile back again soon. You guys stay safe and stay healthy.''
