'Dark Horse' hitmaker Katy Perry admitted she can't satisfy her pregnancy cravings during lockdown but she's still ''grateful for so much''.
Katy Perry admitted it's tough having pregnancy cravings during the coronavirus pandemic.
The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker - who is expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom - has opened up about having to show restraint and stay in lockdown instead of sending her man to the shop late at night.
Appearing via a video link on 'Good Morning America' on Wednesday (29.04.20), she said: ''I think it's one of those things where usually in the past you hear stories of a pregnant woman craving something and the husband or fiance goes and rushes to the grocery store at two in the morning.
''There's no rushing to the grocery store! It's like, 'Do you really want that watermelon, do you really need that orange, do you really need that pickle? Or do you want to risk your life for a pickle?' ''
Despite the obvious difficulties, the 35-year-old singer insisted she is still ''grateful for so much''.
She added: ''Things are going very well, all things considered. I'm just grateful for so much and taking it one day at a time.''
Katy - who appeared on air wearing a onesie covered in photos of Orlando's face - recently revealed she has had a hankering for Tabasco sauce during her pregnancy.
She said: ''I'm not a fan of spicy foods, and all of a sudden all I want to eat is spice...
''After getting pregnant, I literally pulled out this bedazzled Tabasco bottle [and said], 'You are my holy grail, I will bring you everywhere!' I've never been a fan of spice, but spice up your life!' ''
Katy revealed her exciting pregnancy news when she dropped the music video for recent single 'Never Worn White' earlier this month, which showed her cradling her baby bump at the end.
Katy then confirmed the announcement in a subsequent Instagram video, admitting it is ''the longest secret'' she has ''ever had to keep''.
She said: ''I'm late ... but you already knew that. There's a lot that will be happening this summer, not only will I be giving birth - literally - but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for.
''So let's call it a double whammy, a two fore. I'm excited, we're excited and we're happy - and it's probably the longest secret I've ever had to keep.
''I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that's how I speak to you.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
The Smurfs are back in a brilliant movie sequel that sees them take on evil...
The Smurfs return following a harrowing experience lost in New York while being pursued by...
Brit award-winning popstar Katy Perry discusses her Christian upbringing and how songwriting has become, in...
A simplistic approach means that this charming adventure-comedy will only appeal to very young children....
Standing three apples high, the tiny Smurfs live happily and peacefully in their medieval Smurfs...
Watch the trailer for Get Him To The Greek When Aaron Green lands a job...