Katy Perry has managed to incite the ire of her fans once again with a misplaced Barack Obama joke that some have branded racist. She was doing a live video for her fans on social media while riding in a car, Starbucks in hand, when she came over a little mean.

Katy Perry pictured at the 2017 Met Gala

During a live session on Instagram, she seemingly made a 'black' joke in response to a fan telling her that they like her original dark haircut over her brand new short blonde crop. Of course, no-one's opinion is required when it comes to a girl's haircut, but was her reply really the most tactful?

'Oh, someone says, 'I miss your old black hair'. Awww, really? Do you miss Barack Obama as well? Okay, times change, bye. See you guys later', the red-lipped singer said in sarcastically whiny voice, before bursting out laughing and taking a drink of her Starbucks. 'I should leave now. You're cut off.'

It's not actually entirely clear whether the reference to the former American president was a deliberate racial innuendo, but it was enough to upset a lot of people with Hoodrich Radio's DJ Scream Tweeting out the clip with the comment: 'I'm sure we can all do without Katy Perry right ??? #Loser.'

Regardless of whether or not the comment was 'racist', Katy's flippancy in regards to how times have indeed changed in terms of US politics has also drawn shock from fans considering she was such a vocal advocate for Donald Trump's democratic opposition Hillary Clinton.

It's not the first time in recent weeks that Katy has been accused of not taking the things she advocates seriously. Many were upset that she had teamed up with Migos for her new song 'Bon Appetit', when the hip hop collective had made homophobic comments regarding a fellow rapper only months earlier. Especially considering she had just won the National Equality Award at the Human Rights Campaign gala for her work within the LGBT community.

More: Fans angry over Katy Perry's work with Migos

Was Taylor Swift right about her being 'Regina George in sheep's clothing' after all?