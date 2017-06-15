As one of the world’s biggest pop stars, Katy Perry has dozens of awards and nominations to her name, ranging from MTV Video Music Awards and Billboards Awards to Grammys and BRITs. However, she herself has cast doubts on how meaningful they all are, declaring them “fake” in a revealing new interview.

The 32 year old singer spoke to the New York Times to coincide with the release of her brand new studio album Witness this week. She has three Kids' Choice Awards, three MTV VMAs, four People's Choice Awards and one Teen Choice Award to her name, as well as being a seven-time Grammy nominee. All for nothing, apparently...

Katy Perry performing in Manchester at the One Love charity gig

“All the awards shows are fake. And all the awards that I've won are fake. They're constructs,” she explained.

Perry didn’t go into much detail, not elaborating on whether she meant that the awards were simply reflections of a tiny music industry elite, or whether the choice of winners has to with industry favouritism.

She also explained that, on her fourth studio record as ‘Katy Perry’ (not counting the one as Katy Hudson that sold under 200 copies…), she’s trying to escape past versions of herself and is attempting to show her audience the ‘real her’.

“I didn’t kill her, because I love her, and she is exactly what I had to do then,” she said of her alter ego, ‘Katy Perry’. “And I’m not a con artist, I didn’t con people, like, that was just me. And this is me now.”

Perry, an outspoken Democrat and who campaigned for the defeated Hillary Clinton in last year’s presidential election, also took the time to talk politics during her profile.

She described Donald Trump’s shock victory back in November as “devastating… It was a revelation, it was a reckoning,” she said, recalling how she held hands with Lady Gaga, also a Democrat supporter, on the night.

“Gaga and I just looking at each other, and being like, fuck it, we need to touch each other.”

